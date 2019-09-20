Today's News Highlights Include
Kwara govt seizes Saraki's land for new secretariat – P.M. News
The Kwara State Government has taken over a piece of land owned by the Saraki Family in Ilorin. It will be used for a new secretariat for civil servants. Chief Press Secretary to Kwara Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye announced the decision Friday.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ZwfWyz...
Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title To Liverpool After Wolves Defeat – Complete Sports
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League title race is over after Friday’s 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineax. Guardiola’s men had to play most part of the game with 10 men after Ederson was.... read more via Complete Sports – https://ift.tt/39kaCTi...
Banker, 3 others arrested, one killed in aborted Abuja bank robbery - PM News
First Bank Abuja robbery suspects being led away by the police The standoff between the police and some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja is over. The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed. Read more
Senator Abbo wins "Beacon of Hope" award months after beating woman on camera - Pulse Nigeria
The controversial senator received the award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA). Six months after he was caught on tape assaulting a woman, Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North - PDP) has been honoured with a "Beacon of Hope" award...
LIRS Shuts Down Portal That Exposed Tax Payer's Data After NITDA Intervention – Nairaland
Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has shut down a portal it created for taxpayers and employed residents yet to enroll in the tax base of the state after the intervention of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).... Read more via Nairaland –...
