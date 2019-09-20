Today's News Highlights Include
DSS: We won’t release Sowore to a mob… what if he is knocked down by a car? - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will not release Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement to a mob. Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. “Sowore was granted bail and we say that he is...
Buhari seeks speedy creation of special court for corruption cases - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja called on the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill. Speaking at the national summit on ‘‘Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service’’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences...
APC, Oshiomhole commend Jonathan over Bayelsa Polls – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for his disposition on the outcome of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, saying that the former President was delighted with it. The APC Governorship candidate in the election, David...
Senator who sponsored hate speech bill says he has been receiving threats – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Niger North Senatorial District and the Deputy Chief Whip has disclosed that he’s been receiving threatening messages since the hate speech bill he sponsored passed its first reading. Recall LIB reported that Senator Abdullahi proposed a...
Buhari Now Has A Brand New Baby Boy: Oshiomhole – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oshiomhole and Buhari Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari now has a brand new baby boy following the emergence of David Lyon as the new governor of Bayelsa state. The former labour leader made the comment while presenting...
