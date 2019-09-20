Video Nigeria News Today - Senator who sponsored hate speech bill says he has been receiving threats

#1


Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

DSS: We won’t release Sowore to a mob… what if he is knocked down by a car? - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will not release Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement to a mob. Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. “Sowore was granted bail and we say that he is...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari seeks speedy creation of special court for corruption cases - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja called on the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill. Speaking at the national summit on ‘‘Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service’’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

APC, Oshiomhole commend Jonathan over Bayelsa Polls – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for his disposition on the outcome of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, saying that the former President was delighted with it. The APC Governorship candidate in the election, David...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Senator who sponsored hate speech bill says he has been receiving threats – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Niger North Senatorial District and the Deputy Chief Whip has disclosed that he’s been receiving threatening messages since the hate speech bill he sponsored passed its first reading. Recall LIB reported that Senator Abdullahi proposed a...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari Now Has A Brand New Baby Boy: Oshiomhole – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Oshiomhole and Buhari Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari now has a brand new baby boy following the emergence of David Lyon as the new governor of Bayelsa state. The former labour leader made the comment while presenting...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top