Today's News Highlights Includes;
Several ‘flaws’ identified in Atiku’s presidential election ‘server result’ – Premium Times Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ver-result’-–-–-premium-times-nigeria.379709/
What I Will Do To Those Responsible For Collapse Buildings – President Buhari Blows Hot – Plus TV Africa
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ent-buhari-blows-hot-–-plus-tv-africa.379652/
INEC presents certificate of return to 25 newly-elected lawmakers – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...lected-lawmakers-–-daily-post-nigeria.379690/
Kano Guber: Kwankwaso speaks on being responsible for election violence – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...lection-violence-–-daily-post-nigeria.379689/
Adamawa APC rejects new date for supplementary poll – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ate-for-supplementary-poll-–-thecable.379671/