PHOTOS: Douye Diri receives certificate of return as Bayelsa governor-elect - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to Diri Douye as governor-elect of Bayelsa state. Douye received the certificate of return from Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC secretary, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Also presented with a...
Protesters attack Bayelsa governor-elect’s residence, destroy property - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Angry protesters suspected to be members of All Progressives Congress (APC) have attacked the residence of PDP candidate during the November 16, 2019 governorship election and now Governor elect, Senator Douye Diri over the Supreme Court Judgement which ousted the candidate of APC, Chief David...
Shekau Threatens To Attack President Buhari If He Visits Maiduguri Again - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In a new video released, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, could be seen threatening to attack President Muhammadu Buhari if he visits Maiduguri, Borno State, again. Buhari had visited the troubled city on Wednesday to sympathise with the state over the killing of at least 30 persons on...
Warn Oshiomhole not to destabilise Nigeria with his remarks – Governor Wike tells FG – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the federal government to call to order Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike said that Oshiomhole's remarks, which he describes as inflammatory... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vzYQ7G...
Coronavirus: China records 5,090 new cases, 121 new deaths – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chinese health authorities Friday said it received reports of 5,090 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 121 deaths on Thursday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. ... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2uM5WGd Get More...
