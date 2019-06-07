Today's News Highlights Include:
Siasia’s 76-yr-old mother still in kidnappers’ custody, 13 days after – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The kidnappers have reportedly reached out to the families of their victims to demand ransoms. Almost two weeks after Beauty Siasia, mother of former Super Eagle striker and Coach, Samson Siasia was abducted, the kidnappers are yet to release the 76-year-old woman and two other women … Read...
Wimbledon teen star Coco wins in Washington qualifying – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this month, returned Saturday with a qualifying victory at the WTA Washington Open. Gauff defeated compatriot Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance within one match of making the main draw of next...
Shiites’ to defy ban, spokesman says protests continue – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A spokesman of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, whose members are known as Shiites, has reacted to the labelling of the movement as a ‘terrorist group’ by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The spokesman who was not identified by Reuters, said although the group … Read more via Welcome To Ladun...
El-Zazakky: Falana blows hot over proscription of Shiites, makes demand [Full statement] – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Femi Falana, lawyer to the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has condemned the action of the Federal Government to proscribe the Shiite group. In a statement on Saturday, described the proscription as “immoral and illegal”. Falana also noted that the IMN was...
Air Peace: How aircraft tyre pulled off – Pilot Ajibola breaks silence – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Captain Simisola Ajibola, Pilot of the Air Peace Boeing 737- 300 that made emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has spoken on the accident. Ajibola said the tyre of the aircraft pulled off after the nose wheel of the aircraft collapsed following hard landing...
