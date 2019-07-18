Today's News Highlights Include
Fashola blasts “backyard economists” who criticize the Buhari administration – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Fashola has a problem with "backyard economists" who can’t even run a small business. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, took aim at critics of the economy under President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to them as “backyard economists.”.... Read more via Pulse Nigeria –...
Siasia Begs Buhari, Sunday Dare To Help Free His Kidnapped Mother – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to help free his kidnapped mother.... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2kR6Tbo Get More Nigeria Metro News
I killed Commandant because she sacked me as PTA Chairman ― Teacher – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
More details into the killing of Navy Commandant Oluwayemisi Ogundana, of Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Secondary School, Jaji emerged on Monday as investigations showed that she was having extra-marital affairs with her murderer. Slain Navy Commandant Aside from the relationship...
OAU to build own airport soon, says VC – Punch Newspapers - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As part of this, we will be having our own airport. “We have over ... “We want to make OAU the hub of aeronautic studies in Nigeria. Currently no ... read more
‘They threw me on a cold floor and locked the door’ – details of Sowore’s first conversation with DSS - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Omoyele Sowore, convener pf #RevolutionNow Movement, says he was rough handled by operatives of the Department of State Services at the time of his arrest in August. The DSS had picked up Sowore in Lagos ahead of the planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest. In the transcript of DSS...
