Simi Esiri confirms the end of her marriage to singer Dr Sid, reacts to report she was violent towards him.. - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Simi Esimi, the estranged wife of singer, Dr sid, has confirmed the end of their marriage. In a statement released this morning, Simi confirmed they are heading for a divorce and moving forward as co-parents. The estranged couple got married na...
Leah Sharibu’s family reacts as daughter converts to Islam, delivers baby for Boko Haram commander – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A source close to the insurgents said Leah Sharibu was forced to accept Islam before being married off to the Boko Haram commander. Leah Sharibu’s family have reacted to media report that the teenage schoolgirl was recently delivered of a baby boy for a Boko Haram …...
APC trounced as INEC announces major victory in northern state’s supplementary election – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been trounced in the supplementary election conducted by Nigeria’s election umpire in Bauchi for the House of Representatives. The party was defeated by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state as its candidate, Hon Auwal Jatau, was announced...
Lassa Fever: NCDC confirms 195 cases, 29 deaths in 11 states – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that 29 deaths and 195 confirmed cases of Lassa fever had been reported in 11 states of the federation. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, who disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, explained that …...
Lagos to reward 20 outstanding teachers with cars – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Twenty outstanding teachers in public schools in Lagos State will be rewarded with brand new vehicle each as part of efforts to motivate teachers in the state. This was disclosed Saturday by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the formal launch and graduation ceremony of Eko...
