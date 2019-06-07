Today's News Highlights Include:
Six abducted aid workers appear in Boko Haram video – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In a video clip released on Wednesday, the six humanitarian workers and staff of Action Against Hunger (ACF) who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents last week, have begged the Nigerian government “to do something” about their release. The three minutes and 17 seconds video featured...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari, three governors, others jet out of Nigeria; to receive highest honour – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, depart Nigeria for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 172nd Independence anniversary celebrations of the country. Buhari will attend the ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour and will receive: “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Reps investigate all abandoned projects since 1999 – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The house of representatives has resolved to investigate abandoned projects awarded by the federal government from 1999 till date. The resolution is a sequel to a motion introduced during Wednesday’s plenary by Francis Uduyok from Akwa Ibom state. Uduyok lamented the ‘alarming’ number of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Obi congratulates new British PM, lists lessons for Nigeria in UK election – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed happiness over the emergence of Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, saying it was a happy climax to what appeared to be a major leadership issue, with a lesson … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
AMCON: Our chronic debtors are ministers, lawmakers… it’s sad – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ahmed Kuru, managing director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, says it is worrying that the chronic debtors that are behind the over N5trillion debt burden are ministers and members of the national assembly. Speaking on Wednesday at the July 2019 edition of the Breakfast Meeting...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 1.1 MB Views: 0