Cancer: Sanwo-Olu seeks donation for children in need of surgery – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The wife of the Lagos state Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to donate to children in need of cancer care, saying that the government alone could not fund the medical needs of all its residents. She called for investment...
Slain soldiers: President orders military to settle deceased families – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed military authorities to immediately begin the payment of all entitlements of soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East. The order by the President is coming on the heels of revelation by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume...
FG mulls new tax on Coke, Bigi, other soft drinks - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, says the federal government is considering introducing excise duty on carbonated drinks. The minister made this known while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group...
No provision for 820 buses in budget I managed, says ex-commissioner on Ambode probe - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Olusegun Banjo, former commissioner for economic planning and budget, says he told the Lagos state house of assembly that there was no provision for the purchase of 820 buses in the budget managed by his ministry at the time he assumed office. Banjo was reacting to reports that he made...
Aisha Buhari to build Secretariat for African First Ladies – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed her resolve to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission, AFLPM. The Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with leadership...
