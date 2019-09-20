Today's News Highlights Include
Kadaria condemns Social Media Bill, says it’s threat to journalism, democracy – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Senior Producer, Kadaria Ahmed, on Monday said that the Social Media Bill in the National Assembly was a threat to democracy and journalism. Ahmed told Newsmen on the sidelines of the 2019 Future Awards in Lagos that the bill would undermine …...
Sowore, Bakare ask court to jail DSS DG – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sahara reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-detainee, Olawale Bakare, have instituted fresh contempt suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi. They had earlier commenced a similar legal action which they did not follow through, following the...
I was raped by a robber: Elvina Ibru - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Elvina Ibru: recounts the trauma of being raped by a robber Nollywood actress, Elvina Ibru, on Monday said she would love to meet the robber who raped her in 2004. Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie, “Lagos Bling” urged rape victims to speak out. read more
Busola Dakolo, other Nigerians react as the first national Sexual Offenders Register is launched in Nigeria – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian Sexual Offenders Register was launched today, November 25, 2019, and Nigerians have hailed this move as a step in the right direction. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) launched the sex offenders register to curb sexual violence in Nigeria...
Yahoo Yahoo Boys Make More Money Than Politicians In Nigeria – Plateau Lawmaker – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The lawmaker lashed at Nigerians for always accusing politicians, insisting that Yahoo boys make more money cheaply and illegally than politicians.... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2QPb3y4 Get More Nigeria Metro News
