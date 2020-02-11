Today's News Highlights Include:
Buhari’s government is the virus destroying Nigeria - Omoyele Sowore (video) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/4/buharis-government-is-the-virus-destroying-nigeria-omoyele-sowore-video.html
Woman loses entire family to Coronavirus as husband and son die within three days(photos) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/4/woman-loses-entire-family-to-coronavirus-as-husband-and-son-die-within-three-daysphotos.html
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government Orders Citizens In United Kingdom To Pay N160, 000 For COVID-19 Test As Precondition For Evacuation - SR - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
http://saharareporters.com/2020/04/13/exclusive-nigerian-government-orders-citizens-united-kingdom-pay-n160-000-covid-19-test
Outrage as El-Rufai’s son threatens to gang rape Twitter user’s mother - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/387581-outrage-as-el-rufais-son-threatens-to-gang-rape-twitter-users-mother.html
Lockdown: I don’t have hope of eating, Actor begs Osinbajo for food – First Reports - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://firstreportsonline.com/lockdown-i-dont-have-hope-of-eating-actor-begs-osinbajo-for-food/
