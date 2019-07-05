Today's News Highlights Include
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth break up 8-months after marriage, as Miley is pictured kissing a woman during vacation in Italy (photos) – Linda Ikeji - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits less just 8-months after tying the knot at a private ceremony back in December 23, 2018 at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. Miley’s publicist released the statement below last night confirming the split.“Liam and Miley have agreed to...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Photos: Over 100 dead as flood ravages Indian states – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Over 100 people have been reported as dead as various states in India face torrential rains and flood.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2KBNWSU Get more World News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
ANALYSIS: Buhari’s ministerial list reflects APC’s preparation for 2023 – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
It took President Muhammadu Buhari six months in 2015 to put together a ministerial team for his first administration. In spite of the long delay, Mr Buhari would later confirm the allegation by his wife, Aisha, that his government was hijacked when he stated at a reception … Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari filmed “stoning the devil” during this year’s Hajj (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, was filmed carrying out the symbolic "stoning of the devil" at this year’s hajj. The first lady joined other Muslim pilgrims on Saturday to pray on Mount Arafat as part of the hajj rites. From there, they headed to Muzdalifah . While leaving … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 235.6 KB Views: 0