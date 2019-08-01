Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Supreme court dismisses Atiku’s petition against Buhari’s election - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court, Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23, presidential election for lack of merit. The Chief Justice of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ambode fights back, drags Lagos Assembly to court over probe - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has dragged the Lagos State House of Assembly to court over its ongoing probe of the ex-governor for allegedly procuring 820 buses worth over N7 billion without budgetary approval. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Obaseki to Oshiomhole: You have lost political grip on Edo - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has lost political grip on the state, but now resorts to deploying police operatives from Abuja to harass his aides. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Five months after inauguration: Ganduje, Buni, Wike, 5 others yet to appoint commissioners - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Exactly five months after their election, eight out of the 29 state governors sworn in on May 29, 2019, have not appointed commissioners in line with a key provision of the 1999 Constitution. Daily Trust findings show that Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nyesom...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 423.4 KB Views: 0