Ambode is under investigation, says EFCC - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state, is under investigation. Agents of the anti-graft agency raided the residence of the former governor on Tuesday. Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, had told TheCable that the presence of the...
Ekweremadu’s attack, evidence that Nigeria is safer than other places – Lauretta Onochie- Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Following the attack on the deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, by the proscribed People of Biafra, IPOB, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie on Monday said that Ekweremadu’s attack has shown how safe Nigeria is compared to other countries. Read more
PHOTO: Senate President Lawan, Ngige pay Ekweremadu solidarity visit - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (middle) discussing with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (left) and former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, during a solidarity visit by the Senate President to Ekweremadu, on Monday, 19th August, following the incident...
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal - The Nation - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election. The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in which it held that the Atiku and the PDP do...
Juventus Confirm Sarri Is Diagnosed With Pneumonia - Mirror - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Juventus released a statement confirming Coach Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia after struggling with flu. The tactician was taken ill last week and required medical treatment on several occasions, including just before their traditional pre-season in-house friendly with the...
