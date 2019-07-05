Today's News Highlights Include
Tension in Ogun with Gov. Abiodun set to dethrone 75 Amosun Obas – Daily Post Nigeria
There is palpable tension among some traditional rulers in Ogun State as the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, might soon remove them, DAILY POST can report. Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the Chieftaincy Review Committee he earlier set up has recommended among other things in …...
EFCC reportedly begins probe of Obasanjo govt's $16bn power project – Legit.ng
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly begun investigating the $16 billion power project of the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The exact cost of the project has been a source of controversy as some people put it at $16 billion while others say...
Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports as Premier League pundit – TODAY.NG
Jose Mourinho will be keeping a close eye on the Premier League this season in a new punditry role with broadcaster Sky Sports. The post Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports as Premier League pundit appeared first on TODAY.NG. read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2KFDium --------------- Get More...
Serena Williams downs Osaka in Toronto rematch – P.M. News
Serena Williams regained the bragging rights in her head-to-head rivalry with former World Number one Naomi Osaka, besting her in two straight sets in Toronto on Friday night.... read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2KoHmQF Get More Nigeria Sports News
Twitter unverifies VP Yemi Osinbajos account, deletes 2,399 tweets – Linda Ikeji's Blog
Twitter unverifies VP Yemi Osinbajo’s account, deletes 2,399 tweets --Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Kx4bR2 Get More Nigeria Political News
