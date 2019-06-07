JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - Termites ate my school certificate — CJN Tanko

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

FG sacks 2,500 N-Power beneficiaries over absenteeism – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The federal government has sacked over 2,500 beneficiaries of N-Power, a component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP). The scheme is targeted at addressing the challenge of youth unemployment in the country. Justice Bibiye, communications manager of NSIP, said the beneficiaries...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Termites ate my school certificate — CJN Tanko - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

An affidavit which Tanko Muhammad, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria submitted to the Senate last week ahead of his confirmation as the head of the Supreme Court, revealed claims of termites destroying his primary school certificate. He alleged that his documents were destroyed beyond recovery...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Nigeria can feed the entire world, says ministerial nominee – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Uchechukwu Ogah, ministerial nominee from Abia state, says Nigeria has all it takes to feed the entire world. He said this while responding to questions from senators during the screening of ministerial nominees on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a list of 43 ministerial...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Presidential tribunal: Opposition party withdraws petition against Buhari’s election – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. The dismissal was sequel to a formal application for withdrawal by the candidate of the PDM in the last presidential...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Shi’ites bury dead members, vow to continue protest today – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Aggrieved members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shi’ites, have vowed to continue their protest today Wednesday July 24th despite the bloody clash they had with men of the Nigerian police in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday July 22nd and 23rd respectively. The members said this at the funeral...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top