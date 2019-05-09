Today's News Highlights Include:
Dr Joe Abah, Banky W, others dare Fatoyinbo to sue the Dakolos – YabaLeftOnline - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo in his response to all the social media drama has threatened to sue his accuser, Timi and Busola Dakolo. But celebrities are calling his bluff while pledging to contribute to Busola Dakolo’s legal fees if the case goes to court. Dr Joe Abah, a public service …...
Innoson to sponsor Big Brother as CEO battles legal issues – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Innoson Vehicle announced via its twitter handle that it will be partnering with the MultiChoice in this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija show. In less than a few days, Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija will premier and the winner will be … via Nairametrics –...
THE INSIDER: COZA ‘agents’ offering social media influencers millions to defend Fatoyinbo – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
People claiming to be members of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) have been reaching out to social media influencers to carry out a social media campaign in defence of their pastor. Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the church, was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, a celebrity …...
2019 Copa America: Argentina coach speaks on Messi’s ‘poor’ performance – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, did not want to be drawn on Lionel Messi’s poor display in their 2-0 win over Venezuela. The 14-time winners have qualified for the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America and will face hosts Brazil on July 3. Messi has only scored once, … read more via Daily...
Migrant rescue ship captain arrested at Italy port – BBC News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The captain of a migrant rescue ship has been arrested at the Italian port of Lampedusa after a two-week stand-off with police at sea. Carola Rackete’s vessel, Sea-Watch 3, was carrying … Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2XcSCmJ Get more World News
