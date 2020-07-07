In Nigeria News today headlines include
- COVID-19: The number of hours you give the Church is the number of hours you have left — Pastor Oyakhilome tells the government - Instablog9ja
- Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Kabir with family - Premium Times
- Southern Kaduna Reps disagree with El-Rufai on killings – Vanguard News
- Failed bank robbery: Three armed robbers killed in Oyo - P M News
- Trump Wants To Delay The 2020 Elections In US - Foreign Affairs - BBC
