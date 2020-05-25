Video Nigeria News Today - They want to control recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians – Keyamo exposes lawmakers

#1


Today's News Highlights Include '

They want to control recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians – Keyamo exposes lawmakers – Daily Post Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://dailypost.ng/2020/06/30/they-want-to-control-recruitment-of-774000-nigerians-keyamo-exposes-lawmakers/
Nigeria News: 774,000 jobs: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s daughter, MC Oluomo being part of the committee to supervise FG's recruitment - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/7/774000-jobs-nigerians-react-to-tinubus-daughter-mc-oluomo-being-part-of-the-committee-to-supervise-fgs-recruitment.html
India bans TikTok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps – Laila’s Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://lailasnews.com/india-bans-tiktok-wechat-and-57-other-chinese-apps/
Nigeria News: Lawan, Gbajabiamila Explains Why They Are Against Electricity Tarriff Increase - Premium Times

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/400358-why-we-are-against-plan-to-increase-electricity-tariff-lawan-gbajabiamila.html
Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19 - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://punchng.com/breaking-okowa-wife-test-positive-for-covid-19/


Video Nigeria News Today - It’s suicidal to reopen schools now — ASUU President
Video Nigeria News Today - 'What is happening to Tinubu is a judgment of God. He'll vomit everything he has stolen' - Bode George blows hot
Video Nigeria News Today - This Is Now Anti-church Virus Not Coronavirus- Bishop Oyedepo
Video Nigeria News Today - FBI Releases Names of 79 Most Wanted Cyber Criminals Including 6 Nigerians

