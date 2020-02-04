MTN: Enjoy Jolly Data - (6G N1,500 | 2GB N500 | 1GB N300) Weekly - [ Buy Now ]
Today's News Highlights Include:
FG suspends plans to borrow $22.7bn - Vanguard Nigeria News
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/03/fg-suspends-plans-to-borrow-22-7bn/

Nigerians react to rumour of Banky W cheating with Gabriel Afolayan's wife
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to speculations about Banky W cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, with Gabriel Afolayan's wife, Banke.

Those Who Have Hand In Abule-Ado Blast Must Be Punished – Tinubu – Channels Television Nigeria News
https://www.channelstv.com/2020/03/15/those-who-have-hand-in-abule-ado-blast-must-be-punished-tinubu/

Sanwo-Olu sets up N2bn relief fund for victims of Lagos explosion - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-sanwo-olu-sets-up-n2bn-relief-fund-for-victims-of-lagos-explosion

Abule Ado explosion death toll rises to 19 on Monday
The death toll from a suspected gas explosion that tore through a residential area of Nigeria's biggest city Lagos rose to 19 on Monday
guardian.ng
