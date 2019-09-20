Today's News Highlights Include
“Maybe God Doesn’t Want You To Finish School” – Zlatan Tells A Fan Begging For School Fees – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile, recently went savage on a young man who sought for financial help. The young who gained admission after waiting for 6 years, took to his Twitter account to beg the singer for money to pay … via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Zlatan Ibile’s Manager Arrested In US For ‘Duping Show Promoters’ – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Below are photos of the moment Zlatan Ibile’s manager was picked up by Cops in Chicago for allegedly duping numerous show promoters. According to a source, the singer’s tour manager’s name is Babatunde Radio aka Royce Entertainment. ... via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2D6KoVw Get more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Becomes 1st Nigerian Album To Reach No.1 On US Pop Itunes Chart – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian singer, Davido released his latest album, ‘A Good Time’, a couple of days ago, and according to reports, the album has reached number one on US pop album chart. Since the release of the album, it has recorded over 4 million views on audiomack and even … via Information Nigeria –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Court issues warrant of arrest for Air Peace boss, Allen Onyeama – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A warrant of arrest has been issued against Allen Onyema of Air Peace Limited for alleged money laundering and bank fraud in the United States, court documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed. The warrant was signed by Justin Anand, an American magistrate of the United States District … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Tension as House of Reps summon CBN governor, Emefiele – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The House of Representatives have summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele – The green chambers also summoned the managing director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, Umaru Ibrahim – Both men are expected to provide answers on the new status of Savannah Bank The...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 248.1 KB Views: 0