MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
------------------------------------------------
Today's News Highlights Include:
Ubi Franklin Allegedly Dupes Davido And Chioma, Chef Chi Set To Sue –Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Recently, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Roland, popularly known as Chef Chi, took to her Instagram page to alert the public of her desire to sue someone. It is alleged that the young chef who turned 23 … via www.nairaland.com – http://bit.ly/2L7ua3C ------------- Get more Nigeria Entertainment...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
AFCON 2019: Iheanacho set to replace Samuel Kalu in Super Eagles squad – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been contacted and placed on standby, as Nigeria await a decision from the CAF Medical Committee on Samuel Kalu’s participation at the Africa Nations Cup. Kalu has been confirmed “okay” and “stabilised”, after he collapsed during training on Friday...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
2023 presidency: Tinubu gets major backing to succeed Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has declared that a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. The former Minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Multichoice, DSTV Owners To Sack 2,200 Workers – Leadership Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Naspers’ pay-television business MultiChoice Group, owners of DSTV is planning to lay off close to 2,200 workers in a shake-up of its customer care service, the company said on Friday. The axing will affect workers in South Africa. MultiChoice, which competes with Netflix in online streaming …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
‘Go get them’, Buhari charges Super Eagles – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi Saturday, in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019), holding in Egypt, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged them to play every match for the honour of motherland. In a press statement on Saturday, the President … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 823.7 KB Views: 0