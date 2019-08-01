Today's News Highlights Include
UNILAG suspends another lecturer in sex-for-grades scandal - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The University of Lagos has suspended Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, over the sex-for-grades scandal rocking the institution. Oladipo was seen in the second stream of a documentary on sexual assault released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday. The school management...
Italy to cut number of senators from 315 to 200 to save cost - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Italy’s parliament has approved slashing the number of its members by 37 percent. The BBC is reporting that Italy’s lower house passed a new law to cut the number of representatives in both chambers “to save cost”. The law, passed on Tuesday, will see the number of parliamentarians in the...
‘He acted so godly on campus’ — UNILAG student speaks about ‘randy’ lecturer - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer of the University of Lagos, has been in the news for sexually harassing an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker. The senior lecturer, who is also pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church, was exposed in a 13-minute video documentary released by the...
Few people in 5 states control Nigeria’s wealth, Buhari says - Daily trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that while Nigeria’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few people living in 4 or 5 states and the FCT, about 150 million others are languishing in poverty in the remaining 31 states. Read more:
2020: Buhari presents N10.33trn job creation budget to NASS – Vanguard Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
ABUJA-WORKS and Housing Ministry got the lion’s share of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed N10.33 trillion 2020 ‘’budget of Sustaining Growth and job creation.”...... Read more via Vanguard Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ASZMne Get More Nigeria Political News
