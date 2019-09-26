Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
AGF withdraws alleged revenue indebtedness demands from MTN – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has withdrawn the demand of N242, 244,452,215.97 and $1,283,610,357.86 alleged revenue indebtedness from MTN Nigeria. MTN said it received a letter dated Read more via The Guardian Nigeria...
Cardi B announces she wants to be a politician – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Grammy Award winning rapper, Cardi B, has announced that she would like to be a politician, this is coming after she has been vocal about political issues. Cardi B has had her head … via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37XeuIr Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Amid backlash, Aisha Buhari tweets video of daughter waving inside presidential jet- The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Aisha Buhari, the first lady, on Monday tweeted a video of Hanan, one her daughters, waving at a crowd from the presidential jet. The 55 seconds clip, accompanied with a musical background, showed Hanan capturing the culture of Bauchi people. Hanan’s use of one of the aircraft in the...
United Kingdom Government Set To Return $9.6m Ibori Loot To Nigeria, Delta Authorities Allegedly Unaware Of Move | Sahara Reporters – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United Kingdom Government is currently concluding the process of returning $9.6m allegedly looted by former Delta State governor, James Ibori, to Nigeria. The move follows months of pushing by the Nigerian Government, who have already submitted three proposals to UK authorities on …...
Another rockets hit Iraq military base hosting US troops – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Airbase north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers, as US-Iran tensions simmer. Rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad on Sunday where US troops have been based, wounding at least four Iraqi troops.... Read more via TODAY –...
VAT now 7.5% as Buhari signs 2019 finance bill into law - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The proposed increase in the rate of value-added tax from the present 5% to 7.5% has been signed into law. President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2019 finance bill into law in Abuja on Monday. The bill was submitted to the national assembly alongside the budget. However, the bill signing is...
