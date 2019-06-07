Today's News Highlights Include
Caster Semenya ruled out of athletics world championships after Swiss court re-imposes IAAF regulations – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Caster Semenya of South Africa, a two-time Olympic champion of 800 meters, will not be eligible to run her signature event at this year’s world track and field championships after the latest legal ruling in an ongoing, highly-charged case about testosterone levels and restrictions placed on...
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian govt offers mass employment to retired military personnel, other citizens – Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian government has commenced a fresh recruitment drive targeted at retired military personnel, their dependants and other Nigerians who may be interested in benefiting from the initiative. Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the exercise was approved early this week, and its...
UPDATED: Presidential Election Tribunal: WAEC official testifies for Buhari, says president obtained five credits – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Deputy Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Henry Adewunmi, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African examination certificate with five credits, contrary to claims by the opposition. Mr Adewumi made this known while...
Garba Shehu: The real Boko Haram we know has been defeated - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the real Boko Haram has been defeated. In a statement released on Tuesday on the ten years of the Boko Haram insurgency, Shehu said the terrorists the military is fighting are remnants of Boko...
FULL LIST: Ifeanyi Ubah, Jimoh Ibrahim, Kashamu… 20 people holding AMCON’s biggest debts- The cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, set up a task force with a mandate to devise a strategy to recover the N5 trillion owed to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian...
