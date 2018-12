#naijanewstoday #Nigerianewtoday "Nigerian bulletin - For Top Links to today's latest news and updates - https://www.nigerianbulletin.com Lawmakers exchange blows during budget presentationOshiomhole goes after Amosun, Okorocha as APC dissolves Ogun, Imo executivesNigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 20.9million In Nine MonthsBuhari declines to assent to two transport bills2019 elections: Killings by herdsmen will continue if Buhari is re-elected –AtikuToday's News summary for Nigeria comes from the following sources - Plustv Africa, Channels Tv, Premium Times Nigeria, The Cable, The Nation Nigeria,