Buhari reveals reasons behind Africa’s problems in Egypt - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared that the resolution of conflict situations in African countries remains a key component in the overall development of the continent. He spoke during the opening session of the ongoing Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa in...
16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg named Time's 2019 Person of the Year - Time - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Climate activist, Greta Thunberg has been named Time's 2019 Person of the Year, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the title. The magazine announced 16-year old Thunberg as its preferred choice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the...
Why We Can't Avoid Borrowing- Fashola, Zainab, Saraki -Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The ministers of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Transport, Gbemisola Saraki as well as the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, have justified borrowing by the federal government. They argued that the government...
"We will henceforth address Buhari as a military dictator" - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Nigerian National Daily, Punch has shared a notice which gave off its stand on the alleged lawlessness witnessed in President Buhari’s administration. In a notice titled "Buhari’s lawlessness: Our Stand", Punch stated that it will "henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military...
Garba Shehu not loyal to the President, receives directives from Mammam Daura – Aisha Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, has attacked a close relative of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, of allegedly issuing presidential directives behind her husband. Mrs. Buhari made the allegation in a statement she signed and made available to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday...
