Wike declares ‘Bobrisky’ wanted – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has placed a N30million bounty on a notorious criminal, ‘Bobrisky’, who has been terrorizing Gokana Local Government Area. He said the bounty extends to information on killers of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis. Wike also...
Dangote Refinery suffers supply hiccups: Completion shifted till 2020 - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Africa’s largest oil refinery will not be finished until the end of 2020 due to problems importing steel and other equipment, executives at Dangote, which is building the facility in Lagos said. “We will be able to complete the (refinery) project by the end read more
APC governors say party worse off under Adams Oshiomhole – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Progressive Governors Forum has criticised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the party’s ‘diminishing fortunes’. It’s Director-General, Salihu Lukman, in a letter entitled, “APC: Appeal for Reconciliation”, dated August 6, 2019, and...
Buhari nominates Muslim who saved 226 Christians, another who returned lost money for hajj team – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Imam Abubakar Abdullahi to serve in the National Ulama team for Hajj 2019. Imam Abdullahi was well celebrated after he hid 226 christian men, women and children after they came under attack from unknown gunmen in villages around Barkin Ladi, Plateau...
