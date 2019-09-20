Today's News Highlights Include
Wike declares war on Nigerian Bar Association, withdraws supports - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared war on Rivers State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for issuing what he regarded as politically motivated ultimatums on security in the state. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Former Petroleum Minister, Tam David-West, dies at 83 - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Tam David-West, a former Minister of Petroleum, has died. He was aged 83. Although the circumstances surrounding his death is yet to be ascertained, President Buhari in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, mourned the former Minister who he described as an ''ally and friend''...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Dangote Group begins installation of rice factory in Kebbi – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Sunday commended Dangote Group for setting up a rice mill in the state, saying it would create employment and boost the economy. Bagudu who visited … Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Kae47Z Get more: Nigeria Business News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Report: Border Closure Boosts Naira at Parallel Market – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The close of the country’s land borders to its neighbours has kept the value of the naira strong at the parallel market, a new report has shown. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane.... Read more via Thisdaylive –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Bill Gates: I’ve paid over $10bn in taxes — more than anyone else - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bill Gates, the world’s richest man for nearly two decades, says he has paid over $10 billion in taxes, adding that he is willing to pay as much as $20 billion. Speaking about the US 2020 elections and the tax policies between the Democrats and the Republicans, Gates said he is willing to...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 220.7 KB Views: 1