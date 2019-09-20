Today's News Highlights Include
Breaking News: CBN Slashes Banks’ ATM Withdrawal Fee From N65 To N35 – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sunday Punch reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday reduced the withdrawal fee charged for the use of other banks’ Automated Teller Machines from N65 to N35. The N35 ATM fee according to the CBN should be imposed on Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music &...
‘Govs fighting Oshiomhole are enemies of Buhari’ – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the member representing Mikang, Shendam & Quaan-Pan Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives. In this interview, Longgap posits that...
Rotimi Amaechi Causes Stir in N1.5 Million Louis Vuitton Jacket – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
It does not need pointing out that wealth has a certain appeal. Among its colleagues of virtue, wealth and affluence appear to be the only ones who can completely overshadow every other, regardless of how mysterious their origin. Physical beauty is an inherited virtue and has since become...
Wizkid To Linda Ikeji: Good Man Will Not Find You Until You Start Minding Your Business – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has blasted popular blogger, Linda Ikeji for telling him that he has no right to call someone fake. The blogger was the first to draw blood by reacting to a post the singer made about fake pastors and churches via Twitter.... via Information Nigeria –...
Ganduje vs Sanusi: Northern elders lead peace mission to Kano as governor denies receiving invitation – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Members of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have begun moves to ensure reconciliation between the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. Daily Trust reports that the forum is expected to lead top-notch leaders to have meetings with elders and Kano...
