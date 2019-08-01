Today's News Highlights Include
I remain loyal to Buhari — Osinbajo - Daily Trust
Amid reports of cracks in the Presidency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has pledged his “unwavering loyalty” to President Muhammadu Buhari. In a magazine titled ‘This is Nigeria’ which was circulated at the 1st October 2019 Independence Day Dinner Tuesday night at the State House, Abuja Read...
Senators Receive N36 million Monthly, Yet Nigerians Are Jobless – Emir Sanusi – Information Nigeria
Emir Sanusi Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says President Muhammadu Buhari needs to reduce the monthly take-home of the federal lawmakers and ministers because they receive a huge pay while a larger population of Nigerians are jobless. In a statement he addressed to Buhari, Sanusi...
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army declares 22 soldiers wanted for 'running' from Boko Haram (FULL LIST) – Premium Times Nigeria
The Nigerian Army has accused one major and 21 soldiers of fleeing from the scene of a Boko Haram attack and subsequently declared them wanted, military sources said. The soldiers were declared as deserters bound to face dire consequences if found, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from military commanders …...
Senate rejects VAT increase, proposes 9% tax on SMS, Data usage, others – Nairametrics
The Nigerian Senate has fully rejected the proposed 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) currently planned by the Federal Government to take effect by January 2020. The disclosure of the rejection was made available by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, while speaking …...
Xenophobia: Another 400 Nigerians ready to leave South Africa as Buhari visits Ramphosa – Legit.ng
The federal government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has disclosed that another 400 Nigerians in South Africa have indicated interest in returning home. The commission’s spokesman, Abdulrahman Balogun made this disclosure when he led 32 Nigerian returnees of Oyo...
