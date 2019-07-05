Today's News Highlights Include:
South African President, Ramaphosa reacts to xenophobic attack on Nigerians - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday, condemned the recent attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country. Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter page, said there is no justification for the attack on foreign nationals. He was reacting the looting and...
Xenophobia: Close South African embassy in Nigeria now, Rep member tells FG - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A member of House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North federal constituency, Hon. Musiliudeen Akinremi, has frowned at the incessant attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, urging the Federal Government to recall Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa and close down the South African embassy in...
Breaking: Siasia appeals FIFA’s life ban - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Siasia, who spoke to NAN in Abuja through his associate, Opukiri Jones-Ere, said his lawyers had submitted an appeal against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “Siasia has submitted his statement of appeal to CAS in Switzerland, asking the court to stop FIFA’s decision until...
Massive shake-up at NNPC, several managers redeployed - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commenced the massive redeployment of managers especially in its upstream industry exploration and production subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC). read more
See the moment former Zamfara lawmaker bowed before ex-Governor Yari as he begged for forgiveness over his defection to PDP - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja, a former Zamfara lawmaker who retraced his step back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) three weeks ago, was pictured bowing before ex Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, as he begged for...
