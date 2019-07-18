Video Nigeria News Today - Xenophobia: Let’s all donate 100k each to Air Peace crew

#1

Todays News Highlights Include
Xenophobia: Let’s all donate 100k each to Air Peace crew – House Of Rep - Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A member of the House of Representatives, Dr Ajibola Muraina, has urged his colleagues to donate at least N100,000 each for the cabin crew of Air Peace Airline..... Read more via Legit Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2LHLdt3 Get More Nigeria Political News
CBN Cashless Policy: Implementation in public interest – Emefiele – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Mr Godwin Emefiele the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the implementation of cashless policy in six states of the federation is in public interest to promote an efficient payment system.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2OdjNNl Get more: Nigeria Business News
Breaking: Atiku breaks silence, vows to get justice against Buhari - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

geria’s former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has broken his silence since the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered judgment against him, vowing to pursue case against President Muhammadu Buhari to a logical conclusion...
Gbajabiamila seeks Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s support for agriculture, health – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has asked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to intensify its intervention programmes in areas of health care delivery services and agriculture..... Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/34WxR3s Get More Nigeria...
T. B. Joshua donates N12 million to South Africa returnees - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Founder and Senior pastor of Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Temitope Balogun Joshua widely known as Prophet T.B. Joshua on Thursday donated N12 million to the second batch of Nigerian returnees fleeing from xenophobic attacks in South Africa. read more
