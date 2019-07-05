Today's News Highlights Include
Lai: Fake videos of attacks on Nigerians in SA in circulation - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has alerted Nigerians to the spread of fake videos of purported attacks on citizens in South Africa. He said some people are using fake news to foment mayhem in the country. The minister said this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja in...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
‘This is the most trying period of my life’ — Siasia writes CAS, appeals FIFA ban - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles coach, has appealed the life ban slammed on him by world football governing body FIFA. In a statement seen by TheCable on Thursday, Siasia’s lawyer filed the appeal to FIFA on August 27, 2019. The statement also said that another appeal was sent to the Court...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
No provision for compensation, says South African minister on xenophobia - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Naledi Pandor, South African minister of foreign affairs, says there is no provision for compensating those affected in the fresh attacks in the country. In an interview with Reuters, Pandor said her country’s laws do not have provision for such. Last week, angry mob went on rampage in South...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Xenophobia: South Africa High Commission in Nigeria shuts down offices - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Due to the fear arising from attacks by Nigerian youths, the South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate. The acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Bobby Moroe, confirmed the development to reporters on Thursday morning, saying that he had directed the Mission...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Dino Melaye Weeps, Sustains Injury After Losing PDP Primary In Kogi (PHOTOS) – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Dino Melaye‘s quest to become the next governor of Kogi state suffered a setback as he was defeated by Engr. Mua Wada, during the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) primaries which held in the state on Wednesday. The controversial lawmaker, shortly after the defeat, was … Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 329.3 KB Views: 0