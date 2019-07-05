Video Nigeria News Today - Xenophobia: South Africa May Place 10-Year Travel Ban On Evacuated Nigerians

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Why Obasanjo handed Bakassi over to Cameroun despite protests by Nigerians — Adoke – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Thirteen years after Nigeria handed over its oil-rich Bakassi Peninsular to Cameroun despite protests by Nigerians, the main reason behind the presidential action has emerged.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2NZThXr Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Man Utd vs Leicester: Solskjaer names squad for EPL clash [Full List] – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will be without six first-team stars for the visit of Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday. However, UK Mirror reports Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in the provisional 19-man squad.... read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Neziol...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

‘FEC Meeting saved me from Tribunal Trauma’ – Buhari – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammmadu Buhari has revealed that the federal executive council (FEC) meeting saved him from being traumatised while awaiting the outcome of the judgement of the presidential tribunal. The first FEC meeting of Buhari’s second term coincided with the period the tribunal gave its...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Actress jailed for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT result upgraded – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging United States college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term and apologised for her actions on Friday after pleading guilty to paying to rig her daughter’s entrance exam. US District Judge Indira...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Xenophobia: South Africa May Place 10-Year Travel Ban On Evacuated Nigerians – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

South Africa, it has been revealed, may place a 10-year travel ban on Nigerians who were evacuated from the country over xenophobia. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2O0hrkM Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top