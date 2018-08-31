Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Video Nigeria News Weekly: 2019 Elections: Saraki, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal At War Over PDP Ticket (31/08/18)

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have all signified interest in running for the 2019 presidential elections on the platform of the People's Democratic Party

This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.


31/08/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week

Saraki Replies Not Too Young To Run, Says Declaration ‘Made In Good Faith’ – Channels Television

Gov. Ambode in closed-door meeting with aides, reportedly set to dump APC - Daily Post Nigeria

Kingsley Moghalu Gives Reason Why He Pulled Out Of PACT After Losing

MKO Abiola's Daughter, Rinsola Abiola, Dumps APC

Leah Sharibu: Parents confirm voice – The Nation Nigeria

Lagos reduces debt by $20m but retains highest foreign debt portfolio – TheCable

Hajj 2018: Three Nigerian pilgrims die in road accident – Premium Times Nigeria
 

