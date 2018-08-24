There are indications that the recent defection of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have created a nightmare for the major opposition party in the country. Already, governors elected on the platform of PDP and other stakeholders are divided over the party’s presidential ticket for next year’s election.
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
24/08/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
2019: PDP Faults Kwankwaso, Reveals How Presidential Candidate Will Emerge - Vanguard News
2019 Presidency: Atiku, Tambuwal Split PDP Governors, Stakeholders - Newtelegraph
PROUD Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen To The World If He Is Impeached – Naijaloaded
Nigeria’s oil export earnings decline 21% amid rising prices – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
Buhari urged to drop 2nd term bid – Vanguard News
What I Told Buhari In Daura' - By Senator Shehu Sani - Daily Post Nigeria
Sultan, Ooni speak on 2019 election, urge Nigerians to vote credible leaders – Naija.ng News
2019: APC Slams Saraki With 9 Top Corruption Allegations - Vanguard Newspapers
