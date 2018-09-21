This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.

21/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week

Barely a week after Kemi Adeosun resigned her position as Minister of Finance following the discovery of the forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, another minister has been found culpable of not having partaken in the NYSC scheme.Adebayo Shittu, Oyo State governorshop aspirant and Minister of Communication, has been accused of not serving in the scheme after graduating from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1978.