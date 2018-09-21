Barely a week after Kemi Adeosun resigned her position as Minister of Finance following the discovery of the forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, another minister has been found culpable of not having partaken in the NYSC scheme.
Adebayo Shittu, Oyo State governorshop aspirant and Minister of Communication, has been accused of not serving in the scheme after graduating from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1978.
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
21/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
'I Deliberately Refused To Serve' — Adebayo Shittu Admits To Skipping NYSC | Sahara Reporters
Buhari Asks New DG SSS: ‘Have We Ever Met Before?’ - Daily Nigerian News
Ambode: Tinubu Burst Into Tears At Meeting With Buhari & APC Governors - The Guardian
Saraki Is A Dangerous Person And A Desperado — Garba Shehu - Sahara Reporters
INVESTIGATION: How Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Beg For Food And Sleep in Classrooms - The Cable News
Dokpesi, Mohammed drag Buhari to Court over Executive Order 6 – Vanguard Newspaper
Buhari, governors may clash with Tinubu over Ambode - Guardian Nigeria
