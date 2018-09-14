Kemi Adeosun has resigned her position as Minister of Finance, two sources in Abuja have told SaharaReporters.
However, it is unclear as of yet when exactly the resignation will take effect, as SaharaReporters understands she is “currently in her office working”.
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
14/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
Kemi Adeosun 'Resigns' As Finance Minister | Sahara Reporters
Atiku Withdraw Or We Kill, Rape Your Wife & Daughters, Blow Your Plane, Poison - Newtelegraph
New DSS Boss Yusuf Bichi Retired Six Months Ago - Nigerians Blast Buhari After New Appointment [SEE REACTIONS]
Factional Boko Haram leader Mamman Nur killed by own fighters - Daily Trust
Air Peace Makes History, Orders 10 New B737 MAX Planes from Boeing – Thisdaylive
Zimbabwe cholera deaths rise to 25 as WHO steps up response – ModernGhana News
Photo Story: Kofi Annan Laid to Rest in Ghana – Olisa.tv
