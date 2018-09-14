This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.

14/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week

Kemi Adeosun has resigned her position as Minister of Finance, two sources in Abuja have told SaharaReporters.However, it is unclear as of yet when exactly the resignation will take effect, as SaharaReporters understands she is “currently in her office working”.