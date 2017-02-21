The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra, Mr Damian Okeke-Ogene, has revealed that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation is strategising to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in the near future. Okeke-Ogene said the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led executive of the body would address the problems of the Igbos and pursue its agenda, including producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. He disclosed that the president of the parent body was presently consulting across ethnic divides with a view to forging an understanding with other Nigerians. “This present Ohaneze is not the one you used to know; the executive of Ohaneze is ready to pursue Igbo agenda of which the Igbo presidency is part of it. “The Ohaneze president is consulting widely among the different tribes and ethnic groupings in the country. “By the time he is done, other parts of Nigeria will know the need to fully integrate the Igbos into main stream of Nigerian politics. “What he is doing at the moment is to restore the dignity and values of Igbo nation,” he stressed.