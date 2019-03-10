Business Nigeria: OneFi secures $5 mln debt facility – IT News Africa

#1
One Finance Limited has announced that it has secured a $5 million debt facility for its consumer-facing platform, Paylater.

The facility comes from New York and Nairobi-based Lendable, a technology-enabled funding provider to African consumer and SME lenders. …



Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2tYM4eY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top