One Finance Limited has announced that it has secured a $5 million debt facility for its consumer-facing platform, Paylater.
The facility comes from New York and Nairobi-based Lendable, a technology-enabled funding provider to African consumer and SME lenders. …
Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2tYM4eY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The facility comes from New York and Nairobi-based Lendable, a technology-enabled funding provider to African consumer and SME lenders. …
Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2tYM4eY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]