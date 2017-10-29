Submit Post Advertise

Nigeria: Osinbajo is the New Judas- Fani Kayode

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

    Nigeria's ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday claimed that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has betrayed Christians and the church in Nigeria by pairing with President Muhammadu Buhari who “hates” Southerners and Christians.

    He noted that under Buhari, every military and security agency except one is headed by a northern Muslim.

    He also observed that every parastatal in the energy sector is headed by a Northerner.

    “Truth is that @ProfOsinbajo betrayed the Church by pairing with a man who HATES southerners and Christians.

    “Under Buhari the head of EVERY military and security agency except one is headed by a northern Muslim and every parastatal in the energy sector is headed by a northerner.”
     

    Lequte, Oct 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM
