Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Nigeria owes SA an apology, not the other way round – Citizen

#1
The sycophancy displayed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to dispatch special envoys to apologise to leaders of certain African states for the recent xenophobic violence solicited a lot of noise from several South Africans.

I agree with all who felt the apology was uncalled for – but, …

cyril.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2lQna0N

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Goodnews

Goodnews

Member
#2
Dangote commits to empowering Nigerians’This is to inform the general public that individuals can order Dan-gote3xCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and Rice for 10,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira,minimum for purchase is from 100 bags and above. kindly contact marketing manager Shehu Abubakar ON O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 for booking and delivery. Note delivery takes two days and it’s nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top