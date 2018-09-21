Metro Nigeria panel releases report on cause of Abuja ‘earthquake’ – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Indiscriminate sinking of boreholes caused the earth tremor that shook parts of Abuja earlier this month, a presidential committee has claimed.

Residents of Jabbi, Gwarinpa and Mpape districts in the Federal Capital Territory experienced the violent vibration between September 5 and 7. Though it was …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2psOmB5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top