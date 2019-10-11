Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Nigeria Pays P&ID £250,000 Ordered by UK Court – Thisdaylive

#1
The federal government has paid the sum of £250,000 to Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) as running cost, following an order of the Commercial Court in London last month.

Justice Christopher Butcher gave the order on September 26 with a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government, …

court.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2M4k6Zk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top