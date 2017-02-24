The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police. A statement on Thursday from the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said also promoted are one Assistant Commissioner of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioner, 12 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police and 3201 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police. He noted that the promotions were the highpoint of the Commission’s plenary meeting held in Abuja, where one ASP Emmanuel Aigbedion was upgraded to the rank of Superintendent of Police following an appeal based on court judgment. Ani added that the newly promoted Commissioners of Police were before their promotion subjected to an interactive session with the leadership of the Commission. The new CPs are; Johnson Babatunde Kokumo Joseph Agaji Gbemisola O. Akinpelu Hakeem Aramide Busari Adat Ududo John Daniel Amadi Undie J. Adie Olugbenga Adeyanju Patrick Ladul Garba Aromeh Peter Attabor Augustine Ezechukwu. Friday T. Ibadin was the only Assistant Commissioner of Police promoted to the next rank of Deputy Commissioner. Ani also said the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus had conveyed the decisions of the Commission to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris for implementation.