The spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, has revealed that the cause of the heavy explosion that occurred at the New Artisan Market in the state was as a result of battery spark. Amaraizu made this known in a statement he made in Enugu, Wednesday. The explosion occurred late Monday night, and the State Police Command had dispatched its Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to the site for investigations into the cause. According to the police spokesman, a heavy-duty battery caused the explosion. “The preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a fire contact with the battery at the scrap site of the former market,’’ he said.