The Nigeria police has requested permission from President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 155,000 new personnel in the next 5 years. This is according to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development, DIG in charge of South-south, Mr. Emmanuel Inyang. He said this is part of measures of the police to meet the United Nations standard for effective policing. ‘’We have written to the president to give us the power to recruit 31,000 police officers every year for the next five years. This is how we can achieve that standard. “But at least, even if we cannot make the 31,000 personnel, at least, 10,000 or 15,000, we hope to get and with that, very soon we can meet the UN standards,’’ Inyang said.