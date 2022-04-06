Nigeria Premium Packaging for Agriculture, Ice box, Food, Drink, Transport - PolyPac


For all your packaging needs, including food, agriculture, seafood ice boxes, food trays, medical cooling boxes, electronic packaging and more - Polystyrene Industries - PolyPac is durable, lightweight, thermal insulated, shock-absorbent and versatile.


poly-pac-food-trays.jpg poly-pac-for-drinks.jpg poly-pac-fresh-food.jpg

poly-pac-agriculture.jpg poly-pac-electronic.jpg

 

