The upward review of duties on imported products and goods by the Federal Government has raised prices of imported goods and products is causing patients and healthcare providers sleepless nights. Following the directive on Tax for medicaments by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to the Nigeria Customs Services, NCS in the circular entitled “Import Adjustment Tax.”, a 20 per cent tax is being imposed on imported medicaments. No sooner was this announcement made than the prices of common Over-The-Counter, OTC, medications such as antibiotics, antimalarials and antipyretics jumped through the roof. A recent independent nationwide survey of prices of medicaments conducted by I CARE, a non-governmental organisation, shows there is an astronomical increase on the prices of drugs. According to the survey: 1. A common anti-hypertensive drug, Co–Dovan, that cost N3,000 per pack now costs N10,000. 2. Meropenem Injection, a lifesaving antibiotic, normally used for complicated infections, was selling for N4,600 per ampoule now N18,000. 3. Felene, a Non – Steriodal Anti- Inflammatory Drug, NSAID, normally used for treatment of Arthritic conditions, was N180 per pack, now it is N500 per pack 4. Insulin for diabetics 100iu that was selling for N900, now costs N3000 5. Ketamin injection, an Anasthestic agent used for surgical operations under N1,000, is now N8,000.00 6. Omeprazole an anti-ulcer drug was selling for N150 a pack, but now costs more than N1,000; 7. Anti-Tetanus Serum (ATS), a life-saving injection for dog bites, and injuries from nails and sharp, rusty objects was N6,000 but is now N45,000; 8. A box of eight packets of Omega H3 multivitamin capsules was N8,000, it is now N16,000 9. Vitamin B complex injection that was N1,800 per pack, is now N7,000 10. Fortuin injection used for crashing post operative pains,is currently selling for N18,000 per pack of 100 compared to about N7,500 previously. 11. Gyno – Trosyd for vaginal candidiasis, it was costing N1,400 per pack, now N2,500. 12. Malaria drugs for adults and children are not spared. The average cost used to range between N200 and N500, but is now more than N1,000 for the cheapest. The National Co-ordinator, I CARE, Toritsheju Aghofofo-Kete, said the survey was carried out to highlight the combined negative effects of shortage of forex and the 20 per cent tax on imported medicaments